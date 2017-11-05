10 things you need to know today: November 5, 2017

Sprint and T-Mobile call off merger talks

Wireless carriers Sprint and T-Mobile on Saturday announced they are not able to reach a merger deal after months of negotiations and have decided to call off their talks. "The prospect of combining with Sprint has been compelling for a variety of reasons," said T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere, but "we have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile's shareholders." Sprint would have brought considerable debt to the new company, which still would have ranked third in U.S. customer base behind Verizon and AT&T.