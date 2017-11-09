10 things you need to know today: November 9, 2017

Air Force Academy finds an alleged victim responsible for racist messages

The Air Force Academy has determined that a cadet candidate previously believed to have been a target of racial slurs scrawled on note boards outside his room was actually the one who wrote the messages. Five African-American cadet candidates were reported in September to have been targeted with a racial slur and the words "go home" on erasable note boards. The one found to have been responsible is no longer at the school. The academy's top general, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, said despite the finding he stood by a stern speech he gave to cadets and staff after the incident in which he said those who can't respect others "need to get out," saying, "Regardless of the circumstances under which those words were written, they were written, and that deserved to be addressed."