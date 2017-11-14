10 things you need to know today: November 14, 2017

Woman says George H.W. Bush groped her when she was 16

Another woman has accused former President George H.W. Bush of groping her buttocks while they were posing for a photo — this time when the accuser was just 16 years old, Time magazine reported Monday. The woman, Roslyn Corrigan, said that in 2003 she had her picture taken with the 41st president at an event in the CIA's Woodlands, Texas office. Her father was an intelligence officer. She said that while the picture of her, Bush, and her mother was being taken, the former president lowered his hand to her rear and squeezed. "My initial reaction was absolute horror. I was really, really confused," Corrigan said. A spokesman for Bush, Jim McGrath, repeated Bush's apology to "anyone he may have offended during a photo op."