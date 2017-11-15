10 things you need to know today: November 15, 2017

Sessions denies lying about Russia contacts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he hadn't lied under oath about his contacts with Russians during last year's presidential campaign. Sessions said that, until news reports came out, he had "no recollection" of a meeting he attended in which Trump's former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, had proposed a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I do now recall that the March 2016 meeting at the Trump hotel that [George] Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting," Sessions said. He rejected any suggestion that he lied about any Trump campaign contacts with Russians.