New York City. The top of the former Streit's Matzo Factory in the city's Lower East Side is now a three-bedroom penthouse. The unit features smart-home technology, high ceilings, an Italian custom kitchen, a private terrace, and a separate rooftop.

Building amenities include porter service, a cold-storage room, a bike room, a fitness center. $3,800,000. Stribling Marketing Associates, (212) 533-0150.

Chicago. A block from Lake Michigan, this four-bedroom apartment off the Magnificent Mile has unobstructed city views. The half-floor home includes a private elevator, a modern kitchen, a wooden walled den with a fireplace, and a master suite with a spa bathroom.

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Lake Shore Park, and the Chicago Sports Museum are all within a five-minute walk. $1,100,000. Andy Shiparski, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (312) 981-5500.

St. Louis. This two-bedroom unit is on the top floor of a brick building built in 1900. Details include custom cabinets, exposed brick walls, a chef's kitchen with white marble counters, a living room with a copper fireplace, and walnut floors throughout.

The upper level has an entertainment room with a bar and provides access to a private rooftop deck. $755,000. Ted Wight, Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty, (3140 725-0009.

Charleston, South Carolina. This open-floor apartment with four bedrooms sits at the top of King Street Lofts. Features include oversize windows, a media room with a wet bar, a workout room with a sauna, and a 600-bottle wine room.

A 5,000-square-foot roof deck has an endless lap pool and a hot tub, and is landscaped with plantings and fountains. $3,395,000. Andy Jones, William Means, (843) 200-6400.

San Francisco. This two-bedroom penthouse lies in the famous Clocktower Building, which was built in 1907. The four-level apartment has a large main floor with brick and concrete walls, steel beams, custom cabinets, and a rooftop deck.

The tower features three levels: a second-floor media room, a third-floor game room, and the actual clock room with mechanics and sitting area. $6,995,000. Robert Levy and Eric Turner, Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 385-8011.

Seattle. Floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-bedroom penthouse provide views of Pike Place Market and Elliott Bay. The home boasts a 350-bottle wine room, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and a master suite with a spa tub. Amenities include two parking spaces, storage, and a 24-hour concierge service. $1,975,000. Sam Cunningham, Realogics/Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 227-7849.

Galveston, Texas. This three-bedroom waterfront apartment offers panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and East Beach. Details include an open floor plan, a fireplace, a separate dining area, and balconies off two bedrooms.

Residents have access to tennis courts, a heated pool, and a private walkway to the beach. $499,000. Margaret Matarazzo, Galveston First Realty, (409) 539-2322.

