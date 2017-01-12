ADVERTISEMENT

1. Thermacell Heated Insoles ($200)



No longer do boot warmers require protruding wires or bulky battery packs. These Bluetooth-operated insoles can be controlled with a smartphone app, and they're capable of keeping your feet toasty for more than eight hours on a charge. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Outdoor Research Capstone Gloves ($500)



For keeping hands warm, nothing beats these heated gloves, whose rechargeable batteries last twice as long as previous models'. Generous insulation and bulletproof construction mean they're also great gloves when the batteries fade. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Merrell Moab FST Ice+ Thermo ($150)



The Moab hiking boot features Vibram's new Arctic Grip tread, designed to mimic a polar bear's paw. The sole's unique rubber compound causes "a split-second melt-then-freeze reaction," making the most treacherous ice almost sticky, says Berne Broudy and Grennan Milliken at Popular Science. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Marmot Cheeky Pants ($450)



Stop worrying about icy lift chairs. The removable insulated shorts in these fitted, triple-layer Gore-tex women's pants will keep buns cozy and dry no matter the weather. Internal gaiters add another layer of protection. Buy it at Marmot.

5. Patagonia Recycled Down Shirt Jacket ($199)



Every component of this stylish lightweight jacket is recycled, including the wool, the 600-fill down, and the polyester buttons. "It performs great, too," says Outside magazine, with ample insulation and a moisture-wicking liner. Buy it at Patagonia.



