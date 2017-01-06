ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: Already a great-grandfather at 73, Mick Jagger recently became a father for the eighth time after his 29-year-old dancer girlfriend gave birth to a baby son. If the Rolling Stones were to write a song about the struggles of being a septuagenarian new dad, what title could the band give the track?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Life skills

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, type "Old dad" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Jan. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Jan. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. Entries submitted as comments on this web page cannot be considered. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.