1. BirdOnTheTree Makeup Organizer ($32)

"Clear up coveted drawer space" with this "hip and modern" hardwood makeup holder, says Jessie Kalin Mash at TODAY. The 17 holes for lipsticks, brushes, and eyeliners will force you to regularly edit your cosmetic stash. Buy it at Etsy.

2. Smythson Soho Agenda ($260)

This leather-bound planner from an "eternally chic" British luxury brand isn't cheap, but it "makes every appointment and illegible note just a bit more glamorous," says Leah Bhabha at New York magazine. The page size is perfect for daily notes and weekly to-do lists. Buy it at Smythson.

3. Mark and Graham Tech Envelope ($149)

This fashionable carry-all made of "buttery" leather has enough pockets and straps to stash your tablet and phone, plus cards, cash, and cables. Folded shut, it's "slim enough to slip into any bag," says Elaine Glusac and Shivani Vora at The New York Times. Buy it at Mark and Graham.

4. Crate & Barrel Laundry Sorter ($60)

Get a jumpstart on laundry sorting with this space-saving triple-sack console that lets you easily separate whites, colors, and delicates. The lid doubles as an ironing board. Buy it at Crate & Barrel.

5. Kikkerland Felt Bedside Caddy ($20)

Never misplace the TV remote again with this pouch that can be tucked between couch cushions or hung off your bed's headboard or side rail. It's a great place to store a smartphone, reading glasses, books, and more. Buy it at Amazon.



