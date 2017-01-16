ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin Gorda. A three-bedroom villa in a residential estate community, this newly built home sits next to the ocean. The open, modern floor plan includes polished concrete floors that continue onto the outdoor terrace.

A second building has en suite bedrooms with terraces. The wood-decked pool area leads to the beach. $3,600,000. Edward de Mallet Morgan, Knight Frank, (782) 448-2631.

St. Croix. Built in 1989, this reproduction of a historic sugar plantation is set on a hill with water and island views. The three-bedroom home features teak floors, wood-paneled ceilings, carved mahogany railings, a granite-topped bar, and central air.

Outside, a deck abuts a pool with ocean views. $1,950,000. Amy Land de Wilde, Coldwell Banker St. Croix Realty, (340) 690-1213.

St. Barts. Centered by a pool, this two-building property offers ocean and hillside views. The main, two-bedroom home includes hardwood floors, a stone-tiled bathroom, wraparound verandas, and a master suite with underwater windows that look into the pool.

A side building also has two bedrooms. $3,683,000. Christian Watteau, Sibarth Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, 011 (+590) 590 29-88-91.

Grand Cayman. This award-winning, four-bedroom house built in 2015 features architectural details such as a cantilevered staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows. All three upstairs en suite bedrooms in the modern beach home have glass balconies with ocean views.

The property has a pool and a roof terrace with a kitchen and a putting green, and the beach is just steps from the house. $5,500,000. Patty Nugent, Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty, (345) 525-3003.

Nevis. This three-bedroom villa lies within a Four Seasons resort community. The 2010 property has an infinity-edge pool, a guest cottage, and high-end kitchen appliances.

The 1-acre property includes several patios that open onto tropical gardens. $4,800,000. Eric Johnson, Four Seasons Resort Estates Nevis, (869) 662-0106.

Cabarete, Dominican Republic. The two-story Casa Linda Laura, inside a gated community, is surrounded by tropical plants and forest. The four-bedroom house has an open-concept main living space that includes granite counters, floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors, and built-in cabinetry.

The main living space opens to terraces and a two-tiered pool. $399,000. William Holden, Holden Sotheby's International Realty, (314) 503-4332.

**Want more? Check out these 7 amazing penthouses.**