This week's question: A new law in France gives workers the "right to disconnect" from work email when they are out of office, so that they can better maintain their work-life balance. If a similar bill were introduced in the U.S., what catchy name could lawmakers give the legislation?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, type "Logging off" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Jan. 27 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Jan. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. Entries submitted as comments on this web page cannot be considered. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.