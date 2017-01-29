ADVERTISEMENT

1. AAA 4004 Sport Utility Shovel ($20)

If your parked car gets buried in drifts left by snowplows, defend yourself with this collapsible 1.3-pound aluminum shovel. Its three-piece construction allows for easy storage in your trunk or home entryway. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Wicked Lasers FlashTorch Mini ($199)

To survive the coldest, darkest days of the year, you may just need a 2,300-lumen flashlight capable of starting a fire or frying an egg. "It also has non-scorching modes, so you can navigate in low light without starting a brush fire," says Adam Ruggiero at Gear Junkie. Buy it at Wicked Lasers.

3. Snow Joe iON24SB-XR ($798)

Finally, a cordless two-stage snowblower with real power. This self-propelled machine, powered by lithium batteries, is so clean, quiet, and maneuverable, it "makes snow clearing an almost pleasant experience," says Timothy Dahl at Popular Mechanics. It'll run for 40 minutes in 13-inch-deep snow. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Cobra JumPack CPP 8000 ($70)

Don't let sub-zero temps delay the start of your day. This 9-ounce lithium-cobalt battery pack can jumpstart up to three vehicles with each charge. It includes a bright LED flashlight, and it can be used as a device charger too. Buy it at Amazon.

5. ZipGripGo Ties ($30 for 10)

Who needs snow chains? Instead, toss a pack of these cleated heavy-duty zip ties in your glove box. If you get stuck, cinch five around each drive wheel for instant traction, then snip them off once conditions allow. Buy it at Amazon.

