1. Trump takes the oath to become the 45th president of the United States.
It’s official: @realDonaldTrump is the 45th president of the United States #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/z1WcUW45IK
— Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2017
2. Hillary Clinton rolls up to the Capitol wearing suffragette white.
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive for the #inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0y9Okm1IHW
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2017
3. Trump quietly thanks Hillary Clinton for attending his inauguration.
Bill & Hillary Clinton greet President Trump ahead of lunch in the Capitol's Statuary Hall https://t.co/qMtnVLD7yG #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fJfxDTafa3
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2017
4. Trump: "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people."
#Inauguration "We are transferring power from Washington DC, and giving it back to you, the people."~#PresidentTrumppic.twitter.com/aqd1ZBkHVo
— Νia☆PresidentTrump☆ (@nia4_trump) January 20, 2017
5. Franklin Graham calls the rain that began when Trump approached the podium "a sign of God's blessing."
.@Franklin_Graham leads a prayer at President @realDonaldTrump's #Inauguration. #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/kCTU2KWjgb
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
6. Trump promises to end "American carnage."
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” President Trump says in his inaugural address pic.twitter.com/aaAShOCcOy
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017
7. Violent protests break out after Trump's inauguration; police respond with flash grenades, tear gas.
CNN showing a police/protester standoff at 12th and K Streets https://t.co/uwZoN3mzHd
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 20, 2017