January 20, 2017

1. Trump takes the oath to become the 45th president of the United States.

2. Hillary Clinton rolls up to the Capitol wearing suffragette white.

3. Trump quietly thanks Hillary Clinton for attending his inauguration.

4. Trump: "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people."

5. Franklin Graham calls the rain that began when Trump approached the podium "a sign of God's blessing."

6. Trump promises to end "American carnage."

7. Violent protests break out after Trump's inauguration; police respond with flash grenades, tear gas.