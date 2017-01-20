ADVERTISEMENT

1. Trump takes the oath to become the 45th president of the United States.

2. Hillary Clinton rolls up to the Capitol wearing suffragette white.

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive for the #inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0y9Okm1IHW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2017

3. Trump quietly thanks Hillary Clinton for attending his inauguration.

Bill & Hillary Clinton greet President Trump ahead of lunch in the Capitol's Statuary Hall https://t.co/qMtnVLD7yG #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fJfxDTafa3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2017

4. Trump: "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people."

#Inauguration "We are transferring power from Washington DC, and giving it back to you, the people."~#PresidentTrumppic.twitter.com/aqd1ZBkHVo — Νia☆PresidentTrump☆ (@nia4_trump) January 20, 2017

5. Franklin Graham calls the rain that began when Trump approached the podium "a sign of God's blessing."

6. Trump promises to end "American carnage."

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” President Trump says in his inaugural address pic.twitter.com/aaAShOCcOy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

7. Violent protests break out after Trump's inauguration; police respond with flash grenades, tear gas.

CNN showing a police/protester standoff at 12th and K Streets https://t.co/uwZoN3mzHd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 20, 2017