Portland, Oregon. Built in 1916, this three-bedroom house overlooks the Willamette River and downtown. Details include a wine room, a sauna, and two large rooms for entertaining that feature exposed wooden beams and fireplaces.

The property has an Italian-inspired landscaped courtyard with a pool, and a pool house with a kitchen. $3,250,000. Kristen Kohnstamm, Cascade/Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 709-4518.

Block Island, Rhode Island. Swede Hill House is a four-bedroom, LEED Gold home built in 2013. The residence has custom millwork, a master suite with a private balcony and a soaking tub, and a separate guest suite with a deck that includes a cedar hot tub.

Built on one of the highest peaks on the island, the home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. $4,700,000. Kaylan McAller, Lila Delman/Christie's International Realty, (401) 829-1595.

New River, Arizona. This three-bedroom artist's home was built in 2004. Unique features include concrete floors, earth-stained plaster walls, and reclaimed ceilings, wooden doors, and colored glasswork.

Looking out onto Tonto National Forest, the 1.6-acre lot has a bar outside, a steel-clad studio, and an outdoor shower. $595,000. Rebecca Norton, Russ Lyon/Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 220-2375.

Garrison, New York. This cantilevered steel, glass, and wood home sits on 12.2 acres overlooking the Catskill Mountains. The five-bedroom house boasts marble fireplaces, a floating staircase, glass walls, a 4,500-bottle wine cellar, and a master suite with doors opening to a full-length balcony.

The property has a green roof with native plantings, a barbecue area, and a four-car garage. $4,750,000. Melissa Carlton, Houlihan Lawrence, (914) 474-0111.

Charleston, South Carolina. This five-bedroom home was originally a Navy station in Charleston Harbor. Retrofitted in 2010, the home now has a grand staircase, antique pine floors, a cypress-paneled library, and a third-floor sitting room and bar.

Other amenities include a two-bedroom guesthouse, a dock, a boat lift, and views of Fort Sumter and Ravenel Bridge. $8,850,000. Helen Geer, William Means, (843) 224-7767.

Euclid, Ohio. This three-bedroom colonial-style home lies in a Lake Erie waterfront community. The house has hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a second-floor sunporch, and a dining room with French doors.

Private membership in the Gilchrist Harbor Beach Club is available for an additional fee. $112,900. Lenny Vaccaro, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, (216) 650-8080.

