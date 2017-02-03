ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: A new amendment to Alaska's divorce law allows judges to assign joint custody of pets and requires courts to take "into consideration the well-being of the animal." Please come up with an advertising slogan for a divorce lawyer who specializes in dog and cat custody cases.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, type "Pet attorney" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Feb. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Feb. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. Entries submitted as comments on this web page cannot be considered. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.