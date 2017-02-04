ADVERTISEMENT

West End. Known as the West Mansion, this 1912 Georgian Revival home spans four stories, 17 rooms, and 13,674 square feet. Designed by Frederick Tompson, the nine-bedroom house boasts nine fireplaces and original details like hand-painted wallpaper, custom built-ins and wainscoting, Tiffany lamps, and a central staircase made of tiger maple.

The 0.6-acre property includes mountain views, a terrace, and a three-car garage. $2,650,000. Ed Gardner, Ocean Gate Realty, (207) 415-4493.

East End. This 2015 condo has views of downtown and Back Cove. The three-bedroom apartment features an open layout, polished concrete floors, built-in shelving, soapstone kitchen counters, a mudroom, a gym, and an office.

Outdoor areas include a balcony and a roof deck. $689,900. Chris Lavoie, DOMAINE at Keller Williams Realty, (207) 939-4806.

Deering Highlands. This gambrel-style Victorian house was built in 1900. The home features six bedrooms, an updated kitchen with quartz counters, and hardwood floors throughout.

A tiled sun porch opens to a pool, a patio, and a landscaped garden with mature trees. $699,900. Tom Landry, Benchmark Residential & Investment, (207) 939-0185.

Parkside. One of two townhomes converted from a 1920 carriage house, this two-story unit has an open-concept kitchen and main living area.

Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a full bath, with hardwood floors throughout. $447,500. Ed Gardner, Ocean Gate Realty, (207) 415-4493.

East End. Sitting on a corner lot, this renovated Victorian farmhouse provides views of Casco Bay. The five-bedroom home includes five fireplaces, hardwood floors, and original carved-wood banisters, doors, and mantels.

Outside are a terrace, gardens, stone walls, a rooftop deck, and a detached two-bedroom carriage house. $1,695,000. Linda MacDonald, Legacy Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 749-1215.

Peaks Island. Connected to Portland by ferry, this updated 1910 cottage on Casco Bay's most populous island has new windows, insulation, and a drilled well.

The two-bedroom house has wood floors and a lush garden. $315,000. Don L'Heureux, Keller Williams Realty, (207) 650-7075.

