Telluride, Colorado. Lying along the Sundance ski run, this four-bedroom log home allows for ski-in-ski-out access. Features include a stone fireplace, a sauna, a hot tub, four decks, and cherry floors and trim.

The house comes fully furnished and has unobstructed views of the San Sophia Ridge. $1,525,000. Peter Loomis, Telluride Real Estate Co./Christie's International Real Estate, 970-708-9562.

Big Sky, Montana. This two-bedroom cabin is nestled among the trees near Big Sky Resort. The home has an open floor plan, over- size windows, and a downstairs media room.

Other details include a woodstove, a deck, and a slanted metal roof. $1,125,000. Ania Bulis, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., 406-580-6852.

Kamas, Utah. This new house on 0.8 acres faces Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts. The five-bedroom custom home has a chef's kitchen, exposed wooden trusses, a two-story living room with a fireplace, and a master suite with a steam shower and a fireplace.

A large deck is accessible from multiple rooms on the main floor. $1,400,000. Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, 435-640-7441.

Norden, California. Close to Lake Tahoe, this contemporary home sits directly on a slope of Sugar Bowl Resort. The four-bedroom house boasts a guest suite with two bedrooms, a lower level with a media room and a bunk room that can sleep 10, a sauna, and a built-in sound system.

Homeowners have access to a pool, a spa, yoga, cross-country skiing, and express lanes on Sugar Bowl lifts. $2,950,000. Jeff Hamilton, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, 530-412-2645.

Stowe, Vermont. This five-bedroom house is near Stowe Mountain Resort. The 1989 home features large windows, a chef's kitchen, a sunken living room with a double-sided fireplace, and a lower level with a game room and a family room.

Outside, two circular decks overlook the 3-acre property with its spring-fed pond, dock, and beach. $1,995,000. Wade Weathers and Averill Cook, Landvest/Christie's International Real Estate, 802-238-6362.

Goshen, New Hampshire. Known as Shredhause, this three-bedroom mountain home lies near Mount Sunapee. The house includes hardwood floors, a two-story dining room with a balcony, a hot tub, a ski storage room, and a living room with exposed beams and a stone fireplace.

The 5.3-acre property has a gazebo, a fire pit, and an oversize garage with a storage area. $389,000. Anita Billado, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, 603-526-4050.

