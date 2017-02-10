ADVERTISEMENT

1. Gramm Rib-Knit Dress From Altuzarra ($995)

Fashion's top designers and Hollywood's biggest stars have made pink the color of the moment. One way a doubter can do it right? In this stretch-knit bubble-gum midi. Buy it at Forward.

2. Compartés Roses & Rosé Chocolate Bar ($10)

"Sounds fancy, right?" asks Olivia Harrison at Refinery29. And it is, because Compartés has found a way to infuse white chocolate with French rosé wine and crystallized rose petals, creating one of the prettiest candy bars we've ever seen. Buy it at Compartés.

3. Le Creuset Heart Cocotte ($200)

Oh, the things an imaginative cook can do with a cute cocotte. Because this one is made by Le Creuset, you know it'll stand up to years of potpies, bread puddings, and mini soufflés. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Lexi Sunglasses ($145)

Rose-colored lenses are almost a must in 2017, and the Kardashian sisters' new eyewear line checks that box with the Lexi, a modified aviator with smart tortoiseshell earpieces. Buy them at Revolve.

5. Bouqs Co. 'Sweetness' Bouquet ($65)

Venice, California–based Bouqs aspires to be a new go-to for flowers grown on eco-friendly farms around the world and cut fresh for delivery anywhere in the U.S. These 24 pink beauties hail from Ecuador. Buy it at Bouqs.

