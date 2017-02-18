ADVERTISEMENT

A simple earpiece "promises to boldly go where no gadget has gone before — translating foreign languages simultaneously," said Jonathan Margolis at the Financial Times. Like Star Trek's universal translator, Pilot allows two or more people to speak to each other in completely different languages and still be understood.

When someone wearing a Pilot talks to someone else wearing one, the device pipes a live translation of the conversation into each person's earpiece. Pilot will go on sale in May for $299. But "put on hold babel-busting dreams of skipping around foreign cities conversing with the locals." Machine translation is constantly improving, thanks to artificial intelligence, but it can still be clunky. And for now, Pilot only offers English and Latin-based languages like Spanish. You'd also have to stick a Pilot "into the ear of everyone you'd meet."