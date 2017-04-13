ADVERTISEMENT

1. H&M Patterned Kimono ($80)

A well-chosen robe might be the easiest way to make the pajamas-as-eveningwear trend your own. If you ever pair a black top with simple black pants, this affordable kimono is "100 percent applicable to your everyday style," says Justine Carreon at Elle. Buy it at H&M.

2. PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Pant (about $60)

Here is loungewear that any woman can wear with confidence all day. The cut is flattering, and the silk-like material "adds the requisite hint of polish," said Sadie Stein at New York magazine. Pull on a sweater and "you can even answer the door with-out shame." Buy it at Amazon.

3. F.R.S. Armonia Silk-Twill Jacket ($935)

A big step up, this silk jacket comes from an Italian brand whose initials signify "for restless sleepers" and whose fabrics, patterns, and rich colors "call to mind life in a Medici palazzo," said Robin Givhan at The Washington Post. It pairs well with a cropped pant. Buy it at Net-a-porter.

4. Sleepy Jones Marina Shirtdress ($239)

Co-founded by Andy Spade, Sleepy Jones specializes in nightwear that could double as a daily uniform. This piece's crisp lines and bold hue will have you "looking like a character straight out of a Wes Anderson movie," says Tanisha Pina at Racked. Buy it at Sleepy Jones.

5. Fleur du Mal Pajama Jumpsuit ($595)

Fleur du Mal pajamas are created to be worn as street fashion — with the structure and lining you expect from high-end attire. This easy silk jumpsuit asks only one thing of you, and that's to accessorize. Buy it at Amazon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.