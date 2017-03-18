ADVERTISEMENT

1. Friis Coffee Vault ($25)

"Sipping a sad, flat cup of coffee is not a solid way to start out your day," says J.D. DiGiovanni at HiConsumption.com. Keep your beans fresh and flavorful with this airtight 16-oz canister. A one-way release valve vents damaging carbon dioxide. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Hario Skerton Ceramic Coffee Mill ($39)

You won't get fine espresso grounds out of this durable hand-operated burr grinder, but you will get grounds suitable for drip or a French press. Of course, "you'll also get forearms like Popeye," says Scott Packard at Gear Patrol. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Stagg Pour-over Kettle ($69)

The narrow spout and counterbalanced handle on this sleek kettle allow for a slow, steady pour, while the thermometer ensures that your cup of single-origin brew turns out perfect every time. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Bonavita Auto Tare ($50)

To make a perfect cup, you need to weigh the grounds precisely. This device has a scale accurate to a tenth of a gram, and you can use it to easily track brewing time when you begin a pour-over. Buy it at Williams Sonoma.

5. Baratza Virtuoso ($229)

A champ among electric burr grinders in its price range, the quiet, powerful Virtuoso "turns whole beans into uniform grounds with near-perfect precision," says Paul Hope at Consumer Reports. No rivals can match its ability to produce a fine espresso grind. Buy it at Amazon.

