Miami. Looking onto Biscayne Bay, this five-bedroom house features a great room with a wood ceiling, an elevator, ornate tile work, and arched doorways.

The property includes multiple balconies, a hot tub, a rooftop tower, and a pool. $1,890,000. Audrey Ross, EWM Realty/Christie's International Real Estate, 305-206-4003.

Los Angeles. Built in 1923, this five-bedroom home is in Whitley Heights, Hollywood’s first national historic district. Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, French doors, and crown molding.

Outside, there are fountains, a koi pond, multiple patios surrounded by trees, and a rooftop deck with 180-degree views of the hills. $1,795,000. Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 323-422-7147.

New Rochelle, New York. This Spanish Revival house lies in a suburb near New York City. Built in 1929, the six-bedroom stucco home features hand-carved doors, curved staircases, a sunroom, a tile roof, and multiple balconies.

The 0.36-acre property has a private patio, stone walls, and mature landscaping. $1,079,000. Alice Regan and Eileen Kelly, Julie B. Fee/Sotheby's International Realty, 914-980-1675.

St. Simons Island, Georgia. Set on 1.3 acres of the former Hampton Plantation, this clay-tiled, four-bedroom house offers views of the Hampton River. The home has a screened porch, a chef's kitchen, and a great room with a heart-pine ceiling and a stone fireplace.

Lying on the northern end of the island, the property boasts 300-year-old oak trees, a BBQ pit, a boatlift, and a dock. $2,970,000. Patrick Dunn, Sea Island Properties, 912-222-0142.

Charlotte, North Carolina. This three-bedroom home with an outdoor entertainment area was built in 2014. The house has three fireplaces, a first-floor master bedroom, a game room, and a Savant smart home system.

The open floor plan leads to an outdoor living room, a large pool with a waterfall, a fire pit, and a hot tub. $2,650,000. Valerie Mitchener, HM Properties, 704-577-8200.

Naples, Florida. This two-bedroom, first-floor condo is part of a replica Mediterranean village in Lely Resort. The home is being sold fully furnished and features arched windows, a large open kitchen, and high ceilings.

Resort amenities include a pool, a fire pit, a fitness center, and tennis courts. $280,000. Kristin Stroh, Sotheby's International Realty, 239-784-7196.

