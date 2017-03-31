ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: A perfume for women who admire Vladimir Putin has gone on sale in Moscow. The scent is called Russian Woman, but please come up with a name for a perfume for either gender that better captures the macho magnetism of Russia's dictatorial president.

Click here for the results of last week's contest: No fooling around

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Putin perfume" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the April 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, April 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.