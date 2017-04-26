ADVERTISEMENT

"Qualcomm wants your gadgets to look out for you," said Stacey Higginbotham at TechnologyReview​.com. The mobile chipmaker is working on a tiny, low-power module that could add computer vision technology to everyday devices, from toys to home appliances. The technology, called Glance, "isn't quite a camera, but it can gather more detailed information than a simple motion sensor."

(Courtesy image)

It contains a lens, an image sensor, and a low-power processor that allow it to detect people and recognize specific gestures. It's cheaper and uses far less energy than a built-in camera would, making some smartphone security features more practical. Phone makers would like to use iris scans to unlock phones, for instance, "but a device's camera can't be constantly active without draining the battery." Glance offers a low-power way to detect when a person is facing the screen, triggering the camera to turn on and conduct a scan.