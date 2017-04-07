ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: The CEO of a Connecticut marketing company has developed a "snowflake test" — in which he asks job applicants when they last cried and whether they're afraid of guns — to screen out Millennials who have "an entitled attitude." If he were to write a management book based on his hiring philosophy, what would it be called?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Putin perfume

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Snowflake test" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the April 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, April 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.