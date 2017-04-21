ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: Unable to find love with a real-life woman, Chinese engineer Zheng Jiajia has married a humanoid robot that he built himself. If Hollywood were to make a romantic comedy about Zheng and his fembot's unlikely love story, what title should the film have?

