ADVERTISEMENT

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 ($720)

This gorgeous waterproof device "feels like the future." The 5.8-inch screen is taller than most, "yet entirely usable in one hand" thanks to a slim bezel. The S8 offers iris scanning and facial-recognition unlocking. Buy it at Samsung.



2. Google Pixel ($649)

The sleek Pixel is faster than most Android phones, and it's not bloated with unnecessary software like the Samsung S8. Its camera is "best in class,"and the phone is the first to feature the voice-activated Google Assistant. Buy it at Google.

3. OnePlus 3T ($442)

"Just as fast as the Google Pixel," this outstanding midprice option competes with top-tier smartphones. It's not a huge upgrade from the $400 OnePlus 3, which is "far from obsolete," but the 3T does get a faster processor and a larger battery. Buy it at Amazon.

4. ZTE Axon 7 ($380)

Here's another affordable option. With a 20-megapixel camera, 4GB of RAM, and dual front-facing speakers better than those on any $800 handset, the Axon 7 represents "the absolute best value smartphone." Buy it at Amazon.

5. Huawei Honor 6X ($250)

Among budget picks, it's hard to beat the attractive Honor 6X and its dual-lens camera. The battery life is solid but unspectacular, and the processor is merely "capable." But with 3GB of RAM, "regular usage is a breeze." Buy it at Amazon.

Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.