1. Pinhole Press Photo Puzzle ($25)

Have a special photo turned into a jigsaw puzzle and Mom will have a gift she can enjoy on a rainy day with the whole family. Puzzles are available in 12-piece, 60-piece, and 252-piece sizes. Buy it at Pinhole Press.

2. Mosaic Mixbook ($20)

Mosaic's adorable keepsake books are "exceedingly easy" to create. Select 20 smartphone photos and they'll each be "expertly" printed, then bound and delivered, all in four days. And you can order copies for aunts and grandmas. Buy it at Mixbook.

3. Casetify iPhone Case ($40)

Turn your favorite Instagram or Facebook photos into a customized iPhone case using simple online design tools. The custom result will be perfect for "the mom who likes to show off her photos without having to go into her phone first." Buy it at Casetify.

4. Burlap and Blue Custom Notecards ($32)

A great gift from a baby to the new mom: notecards adorned with a custom watercolor derived from a photo. Because there are eight cards in a set, she can share the keepsake image with other family members and friends. Buy it at Burlap and Blue.

5. Artifact Uprising Wood Calendar ($30)

In a world crowded with photo calendars, the clean lines of this clever clipboard-style calendar "elevate the form." It can be refreshed with 12 new images every year. Buy it at Artifact Uprising.

