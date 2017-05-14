ADVERTISEMENT

Amagansett, New York. This seven-bedroom Hamptons house designed by architect Andrew Pollock is walking distance to town and nearby beaches. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, cedar walls, wide-plank white oak floors, and a chef's kitchen with basalt counters, teak cabinets, and Wolf, Miele, and SubZero appliances.

Set on 1.4 acres, the property includes a field, mature trees, and a gunite pool with an infinity edge that's surrounded by a mahogany deck. $4,750,000. Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 207-7777.

Atlanta. Designed by local architect group XMetrical, this four-bedroom home in the Morningside neighborhood boasts a two-story great room and wood floors throughout.

The large master suite includes a sitting area with a wall of windows and a custom closet. The lot has front and back yards and a patio with cement pavers. $1,399,900. Chad Polazzo, RE/MAX Matro Atlanta, (404) 226-7199.

Austin. Sited on an oversize lot in the North Loop area, this three-bedroom house includes an open floor plan, high ceilings, and clerestory windows.

Inside, white oak floors run throughout, and the kitchen features quartz counters with waterfall sides and stainless appliances. The raised wood patio has a cutout for a mature tree. $810,000. Bobbie Risenhoover, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bradfield Properties, (512) 682-9709.

Eagle, Idaho. This three-bedroom model house in the Banbury Meadows area is a single-story, open-concept ranch.

The great room has 12-foot ceilings, a wall of patio doors with transom windows, wide-plank hardwood floors, and wood ceiling paneling. Outside there's a shaded patio amd a yard. $594,800. Jace Stolfo, Keller Williams Realty Boise, (208) 484-2560.

Los Angeles. In the Westside neighborhood this four-bedroom home has vaulted ceilings in the main living space, inset ceiling details, and a custom 15-foot glass pocket doo. The kitchen features SubZero and Miele appliances; thee of the upstairs bedrooms are en suite.

The property includes a balcony, a terrace, an indoor-outdoor patio room, a side yard, and a patio with a fire pit. $2,569,000. Rory Posin, RE/MAX Beverly Hills, (310) 839-8500.

Boston. With hardwood floors, an open layout and modern fixtures, this one-bedroom condo is set in the Dorchester neighborhood's Peabody Square.

The building has a common roof deck and garden and patio area, and is across the street from a subway station. $339,000. Kerry Dowlin, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 817-6602.

**Want more? Check out these 6 beautiful homes with great guesthouses.**