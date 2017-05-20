ADVERTISEMENT

1. Brooks B3 Leather Bag ($256)

Brooks England has been making premium bicycle accessories since the 1880s. This beautiful bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, but its button-stud straps will also secure it to your bike's frame or rear rack. Buy it at Amazon.



2. Search and State S1-J Riding Jacket ($265)

Few cycling shells combine all-weather insulation with the "urban good looks" of this New York–made jacket. The fabric adjusts to temperature changes, becoming more breathable when warm and more waterproof when cool. Buy it at Search and State.

3. Rapha Loopback Trousers ($170)

These stretchy nylon slacks are "super comfortable," and they're sharp enough that they pass as office attire. The interior wicks away moisture, the exterior repels rain, and the rear pocket zips to keep a wallet in place. Buy it at Rapha.

4. Crank Brothers Y15 ($36)

This three-way multitool is "absolute genius," packing answers to several repair needs into a pocket-size flat plastic disc. Its features include "pretty much everything you need": a patch kit, a chain breaker, five hex wrenches, and a magnetized driver with six bits. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7 ($70)

The only way a thief can cut through Kryptonite's sturdy U-locks is with a noisy power tool. This 7-incher comes with a 4-foot cable for leashing the front wheel, plus one year of antitheft protection for your bike. Buy it at Amazon.

