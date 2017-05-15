ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: The luxury Fyre Festival was canceled last week after music lovers who had paid up to $50,000 for opulent accommodations and celebrity-chef meals in the Bahamas turned up to find a tent city on a trash-strewn beach. If a musician were to write a song about the disastrous festival, what should the track be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Festival fail" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the May 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, May 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.