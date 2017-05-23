ADVERTISEMENT

1. Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow ($28)

You could catch some shut-eye by leaning your head against cold glass, but "do yourself a favor and bring a compressible pillow that's actually comfortable." This soft-foam pillow packs down to the size of a tissue box. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Handpresso Auto Hybrid ($188)

"When there's not a Starbucks in sight," this on-the-go espresso maker "has you covered." Plug it into the cigarette lighter, add water and coffee pods or grounds, and you may be surprised how good the brew is. Buy it at Amazon.

3. iClever Himbox HB01 ($25)

If you're driving an older ride and want to listen to tunes from your smartphone, this Bluetooth adapter can be "a cheap and easy upgrade." It doubles as a charger, and best of all, passengers will be able to crank their play­lists, too. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Sea to Summit Silk Stretch Mummy Liner ($82)

This machine-washable silk sleeping-bag liner "makes scratchy motel linens a lot more bearable." It wicks away moisture, has spandex panels that move with you as you toss or turn, and packs down to the size of an apple. Buy it at Amazon.

5. PackIt Lunch Bag ($25)

The soft-sided Packet Deluxe picnic bag can hold food and drinks for four people and has built-in freezer gel in the walls. Place the empty bag in the freezer the night before you travel and your food will be cold for hours. Buy it at Amazon.



Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.