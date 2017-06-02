ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: A Texas man sued his date for the $17.31 he paid for her cinema ticket after she allegedly ruined the movie by constantly texting a friend. If Hollywood were to make a courtroom drama about the legal battle after this lousy first date, what could it title the film?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Marry me

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bad date" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the June 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, June 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.