1. Big Agnes Sentinel 30 ($370)

Finally someone has made a top-notch two-person sleeping bag. This compressible sack, when paired with an equally light $250 Sentinel 30 sleeping pad, creates an exceptionally comfortable outdoor bed, and weighs less than 6 pounds. Buy it at Amazon.



2. S'more to Love S'more Maker ($20)

There's probably never been an easier way to make s'mores for a small crowd. Assemble graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate; set them in the nonstick basket; and place them over a low charcoal or wood fire, turning as needed. Buy it at Amazon.



3. Outward Hound Ripstop Life Jacket ($25)

Bring your pooch on your next whitewater escapade with this durable life preserver. If your pal goes overboard, the two handles on top allow for an easy rescue. Available in five different sizes for all types of dogs. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Santana Titanium Reveal ($8,095)



In tandem bicycles, "there's Santana and there's everyone else." The California manufacturer's current bestseller is a tough, lightweight titanium bike that can be easily disassembled to fit in an airline-ready case. Buy it at Santana.

5. Deuter Kid Comfort 2 ($249)

A toddler or infant won't have much reason to fuss while riding in this hiker's backpack, which features a "snooze-inducing" pillow and snack pockets accessible to little hands. There's also no child carrier more comfortable for parents. Buy it at Amazon.



