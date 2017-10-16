ADVERTISEMENT

1. Casper ($950)

Casper is widely considered the leader of bed-in-a-box companies, which cut out the middleman by selling high-quality foam mattresses online. The Casper's four layers of different foams contour to your body while providing "breathability and a little bounce." Like most of its rivals listed here, Casper offers full refunds on mattresses returned within the first 100 days. Buy it at Amazon.



2. Leesa ($940)

Leesa's "soft but supportive" mattress should please most sleepers, but especially those who sleep on their side or stomach. A top layer of Avena foam helps the Leesa breathe well, eliminating the "hot and muddy" feel of some other mattresses. Sturdy edges expand the usable sleeping area, and the cover is nicer than most. Buy it at Amazon.



3. Tuft & Needle ($575)

A Tuft & Needle is "as firm as foam can get before it becomes uncomfortable." Some side sleepers might not like it, "but it's perfect for those who sleep on their back," and its price edge over Leesa and Casper can't be ignored. Buy it at Amazon.



4. Helix ($989)

Helix is ideal for partners with different sleeping habits, because each side can be ­customized — for an added $150. Customers fill out a form, answering questions about height, age, weight, physique, typical sleep position, preferred firmness, and more. Experiencing the results, "it's hard to understand why custom isn't standard." Buy it at Amazon.



5. Zinus ($229)

Zinus' thick memory-foam mattress — a best-seller on Amazon — is made without toxic chemicals like formaldehyde and flame retardants, and it's infused with castor oil and green-tea extract, which help stifle odors. The foam is "a bit firm," and you've only got 30 nights to try it. But the Zinus is still plenty comfortable, it comes with a 10-year warranty, and the price can't be beat. Buy it at Amazon.

