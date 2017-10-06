ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Trump a "dotard," Google saw an immediate spike in searches for that rarely-used word, which means "an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile." If Kim were to publish a collection of creative insults to use against rivals and enemies, what title could he give the book?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Kim insults" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Oct. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Oct. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.