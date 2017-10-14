ADVERTISEMENT

Bronxville, New York. This eight-bedroom, 1894 Tudor house in the Lawrence Park Hilltop area has exposed stone walls, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets and shelves, and period window details.

The elevated property includes a pool, a spa, a patio, terraces, and a cabana that is ensconced by flower beds, mature trees, and a waterfall. $4,850,000. Kathleen Collins, Julia B. Fee/Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 715-6052.

East Hampton, New York. Designed by Juan A. Figueroa, this glass- and-steel, six-bedroom modern home was engineered by Jeff Smilow, who worked on New York City's Freedom Tower. The bottom level is a 5,000-square-foot living space with concrete floors and a chef's kitchen.

Upstairs has four en-suite guest bedrooms with marble baths and two master suites of stone and quartz. The lot is surrounded by a 20-acre nature preserve. $4,999,000. Lori Macgarva, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 242-9633.

West Linn, Oregon. Lying on more than 5 acres with mountain views, this contemporary estate boasts an 8,000-square-foot, one-bedroom guesthouse. The latter includes a 15-vehicle showroom. The main home has an elevator, six en-suite bedrooms, and a master with two walk-in closets.

There's a covered outdoor lounge space with a fireplace and a kitchen, and a pool that's enclosed by a patio and a fire pit. $3,295,000. Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties, (503) 699-8483.

Miami, Florida. This jungle-like, 2-acre lot in Miami's Ponce-Davis neighborhood holds a five-bedroom main house and four outbuildings, which include an art studio and a yoga space. The main home features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of a pond and a sandy beach.

The property comes with resident turtles and fish and has an infinity pool. $4,995,000. Carole A. Smith, Christie's International Real Estate/EWM Coral Gables–South Miami, (305) 710-1010.

Central Lake, Michigan. Built in 2010, this northern Michigan waterfront house and guest cottage lie on 3.6 wooded acres on Torch Lake. The seven-bedroom log home has exposed posts and beams, wood floors and walls, high ceilings in the main living space, and a central stone fireplace.

Decks face the lake and lead to 300 feet of private waterfront. $4,699,000. Debra J. Hall, Real Estate One, (231) 590-0936.

Scottsdale, Arizona. Set on nearly 3 acres in a gated community, this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is certified by Scottsdale's Green Building Program. The Mediterranean-inspired home has wood and stone floors, Venetian plaster, multiple fire-places, and a media area.

There's a separate guest casita, multiple courtyards with water features, an outdoor fireplace and living area, and a pool with a hot tub. $3,495,000. Will Foote, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 242-2483.

Cypress, Texas. This five-bedroom, 1998 brick house is on a corner lot on a tree-lined street. The home has a vaulted ceiling in the entry, stainless kitchen appliances, and wood floors in the main downstairs spaces.

Outside, there's a three-car garage, an automatic driveway gate, a pergola-covered patio, a pool, and a spa. $399,900. Jim Regan, Team Regan Realty, (713) 443-5911.