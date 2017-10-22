ADVERTISEMENT

1. LG LCS1112ST ($133)

This midsize 1,000-watt countertop microwave is quick, quiet, and easy to use. It excels at defrosting and heating food evenly. Its one weakness when compared with pricier models: It lacks a humidity sensor, which adjusts cooking times automatically. Buy it at Best Buy.



2. Breville Quick Touch ($165)

A splurge buy, Breville's state-of-the-art 1,100-watt beauty features a large LCD display, a ­humidity sensor, and dials for quickly adjusting the cook time and power level. Crucially, it also has an "add 30 seconds" button. Buy it at Amazon.



3. GE JVM6175SKSS ($275)

Over-the-range microwaves with built-in vent fans often cost more than $500. GE's affordable 1,000-watt option boasts 1.7 cubic feet of space, an intuitive interface, and a bunch of handy preset and sensor-cook options. Buy it at Amazon.



4. Panasonic NN-SD945S ($210)

Consumer Reports' top-rated full-size microwave doesn't heat food quite as evenly as some, but it has a humidity sensor, 1,250 watts of power, and a massive 2.2-cubic-foot compartment, and it's as easy to use as the midsize LG. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Wayv Adventurer ($200)

This thermos-like device, scheduled to go on sale later this year, is a portable mini microwave powered by a lithium battery. If it works as promised, it'll heat six meals on a charge, and can be recharged with a solar panel. Preorder it at Wayv Tech.



