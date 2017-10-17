ADVERTISEMENT

Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Spicer Mansion in Mystic, Connecticut.

(Courtesy image)

When Elihu Spicer built his family a summer home in 1853, the Connecticut sea captain "spared no expense," said Alyson Krueger at The New York Times. Stained glass was installed at the entry and ceilings were painted in real gold. The home eventually fell into disrepair, but after being restored to its glory, the property reopened last year as an eight-room luxury hotel.

"Small touches everywhere make it feel homey." A pillow embroidered with my initial waited on my bed. At the top of the stairs, a service table offered tea in the afternoon, and a fine port later on.

Read more at The New York Times or book a room at SpicerMansion.com. Doubles start at $370.