1. Altuzurra Lace-Up Ankle Boot ($1,195)

Start your Salem witch ensemble with a leather ankle boot that combines a stiletto heel with rough-and-ready ribbon laces. It will "elevate your wardrobe long after the Halloween celebrations end." Buy it at Matches Fashion.



2. Jakke Faux Fur Coat ($222)

In 2017, "it's chic to look like a Muppet straight out of Sesame Street," preferably in a coat made of faux fur just like Rihanna wears. This midlength number in saturated lime hits at the thigh and "has a relaxed, cool look." Buy it at Asos.



3. 'Kiana' Wig From the Hair Shop ($70)

"There is so much great hair available now" that you don't have to be a celebrity to rock a new look just for a night. This synthetic purple-tinged wig is sold by a go-to retail website for stylists to the stars. Buy it at The Hair Shop.

4. Baby Hold On Ring From Susan Alexandra ($110)

"It's all about subtlety here" — a sterling silver ring that will spook your office co-workers all day on Oct. 31, then be ready for after dark and beyond. Available in the nail color of your choice. Buy it at Susan Alexandra.

5. Halpern Bell Sleeve Sequin Mini Dress ($1,277)

If you see sequins everywhere this fall, credit Versace alum Michael Halpern. "Sequins are always a risk," but not with this luxury-class mini. "It's half Edie Sedgwick, half Bianca Jagger." Buy it at Browns.



