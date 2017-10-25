ADVERTISEMENT

Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

(Courtesy image)

This iconic 18th-century property was getting fusty — until, said Alexandra Marshall at Travel + Leisure, the designers behind a recent four-year renovation "brilliantly nailed what makes Paris tick." Now, the whole city seems to be hanging out at the Crillon, socializing on cushy silk sofas in the lobby or kicking back at Les Ambassadeurs, a humming cocktail lounge that was once a stuffy restaurant.

The Crillon's butlers have removed their white gloves, and the whole staff has become "approachable and friendly." As for the rooms, "they are sublime, and no expense has been spared."

Read more at Travel + Leisure, or book a room at Crillon.com. Doubles start at $1,423.