It's never too late to get a great travel deal! Here are three of the best last-minute travel deals we found on the internet this week:

1. A reason to sample St. Kitts

More than a dozen hotels on St. Kitts — which largely escaped this year's hurricane ­damage — are offering discounts of up to 40 percent from Dec. 15 to March 31. At the Sugar Bay Club, oceanfront rooms will cost $150 a night. Book by Oct. 29.

2. Lima and beyond

Save $630 on a 21-day tour through Peru with Intrepid Travel. The company's "Peru Encompassed" tour will depart from Lima on Nov. 19. With the discount, rates start at $3,561 a person, based on double occupancy.

3. Holland America perks

Get up to $400 onboard spending money and a choice of one of four other perks on select Holland America cruises. Perks with the Explore4 deal include a $1,400 beverage package, a dinner for two, and a reduced deposit. Book by Nov. 17.