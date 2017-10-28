ADVERTISEMENT

1. Johnson Woolen Mills Button-Down Shirt ($160)

Ever since opening in 1842, Ver­mont's John­son Woolen "has been trying to put itself out of ­business" — by making shirts, pants, jackets, and hats that last for years and are "as much heir­looms as they are clothing." Buy it at Johnson Woolen Mills.



2. Fiesta Dinnerware ($33 per setting)

Depression-era America needed cheery dishware, and Fiesta's durable cups, plates, and bowls have been eagerly collected almost ever since. Its West Virginia manufacturer now introduces a new color every year — adding "Daffodil" in 2017. Buy it at Amazon.



3. Filson Field Duffel ($150)

Filson, founded in 1897, is "one of those legacy brands that seem to just get things right every time." The Seattle company's heavy-duty duffel is made of abrasion-resistant, water-repellent fabric, and a nylon lining keeps dampness out. Buy it at Amazon.



4. Stanley PowerLock Tape Measure ($10)

Stanley has been making hand tools since 1843, and the company's 25-foot tape measure still sets the standard. Sized up against 16 rivals in a recent test, it delivered "the best basic combination of durability, ease of use, and accuracy." Buy it at Amazon.



5. Buffalo Trace E.H. Taylor Jr. Four Grain ($400)

This small-batch Kentucky-made bourbon was named 2017's Whiskey of the Year by Jim Murray's Whisky Bible, which described the spirit's finish as "a slow, lightly oiled, gently spiced chocolate fade." Buy it at Buffalo Trace Distillery.



Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.