Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Chablé Resort & Spa in Chocholá, Mexico.

Deep in the jungle of the Yucatán Peninsula is a resort that blends authentic Mayan culture with modern sophistication, said Michael Hiller at The Dallas Morning News. Chablé has 40 limestone-and-glass casitas, each with a private pool, stone tub, and terrace.

At the resort's spa, guests can dip in the central cenote, an aquifer-fed limestone pool, and enjoy treatments that use natural oils and Mayan healing rituals. The more adventurous can join a local shaman for a spiritual cleanse inside a temescal — "the pre-Columbian Mexican version of a sweat lodge."

Read more at The Dallas Morning News, or book a villa at ChableResort.com. Villas start at $1,000.