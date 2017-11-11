ADVERTISEMENT

1. Worx WG591 Leaf Blower ($188)

Battery-powered blowers are closing in on their louder, gas-powered rivals, and Worx tops the field. It combines "outstanding power-to-weight ratio" with a "highly productive" airstream. Buy it at Amazon.



2. Toro 51619 Ultra Blower Vac ($70)

If you prefer a blower that can also vacuum up light debris, try this plug-in. It changes functions easily, and when mulching, it's about four times better at reducing the volume of leaves than most competitors. Buy it at Amazon.



3. Kodiak 24-Tine Steel Rake ($20)

The best rake around appears under multiple brand names, so look for Model No. 1923700, all from the Ames Cos. With its hardwood handle and steel tines, it's "very well built" and "good for years of use." Buy it at Amazon.

4. EZ Leaf Hauler ($40)

Not just an everyday tarp, the EZ Hauler is like a 4-foot-wide dustpan, with sturdy ground stakes, pop-up sidewalls to prevent spillovers, and handles to be used when it's time to drag the leaves away. It folds up tight for easy storing. Buy it at Amazon.



5. Yard Force YF8000 ($110)

Reduce leaf mass by more than 90 percent with this electric mulcher. It has a broad opening, mulches with relatively safe nylon line, and attaches easily to plastic or paper leaf bags. And your gardens will love the mulch. Buy it at Amazon.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.