It's never too late to get a great travel deal! Here are three of the best last-minute travel deals we found on the internet this week:

1. Thanksgiving fiesta

(iStock)

This Thanksgiving, spend three days or more at the W Punta de Mita resort on Mexico's Pacific coast and enjoy a free holiday feast plus a $100 spa certificate. Doubles start at $425 a night, down from $550. Book by Nov. 17.

2. Twofer down the Yangtze

(iStock)

Float down China's Yangtze River with Victoria Cruises and take a companion free. The deal applies only to superior cabins, which start at $980 in March; you must also buy a $90 shore excursion package. Book by Nov. 30.

3. Fall in Vermont

(iStock)

Save 20 percent when you book a two-night stay over the Thanks­giving holiday at the Inn at Weathersfield in Perkinsville, Vermont. The $519 offer includes farm-to-table breakfasts and dinners and a holiday wreath from a local farm.