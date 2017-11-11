ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Valley, Idaho. Built in 1981, this four-bedroom home overlooks the 16th hole of the Sun Valley golf course. Three remodels have expanded the kitchen, added a second master suite, and upgraded the exterior with a metal roof and mahogany and river-stone details.

The multilevel patio with Wolf grill abuts the course. $3,495,000. Katherine Rixon & Rob Cronin, Keller Williams, (208) 622-7722.

Portsmouth, Rhode Island. This four-bedroom, shingle-style home is set on an island just off the mainland and borders the Newport National Golf Club, known as the No. 1 public-access course in New England.

The house has Brazilian cherry floors, a second-floor balcony, a wood-burning fieldstone fireplace, and a master suite with a private porch. Outside are lawns, a deck, and flowering shrubs. $1,350,000. Mike Sweeney, Gustave White/Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 862-0164.

Windermere, Florida. Part of Isleworth, a private 600-acre golf community, this five-bedroom home sits adjacent to the second hole of a famous Arnold Palmer–designed course. Modeled on an iconic Palm Beach mansion, the house includes a two-story living room, a family room with fireplace, and a home theater.

The half-acre yard has tropical landscaping and a swimming pool with a water feature. $2,229,000. Isleworth Realty, (407) 876-0111.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Set in the Hualalai Resort on the Big Island, this three-bedroom home offers views of the 9th fairway and the Pacific Ocean. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house has a great room with pocket sliding doors opening to the course, and a private guest entrance in the garden courtyard.

The landscaped property is walking distance from the Four Seasons and a short golf-cart drive from the golf and canoe clubs. $3,975,000. Hualalai Realty, (808) 983-3880.

Irvington, New York. Built in 1895, this five-bedroom Tudor attached estate was part of the original clubhouse for the Ardsley Country Club, where William Rockefeller, J. Pierpont Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt played.

The house includes indoor squash and basketball courts, guest rooms, and a playroom; the main living space has high ceilings, oak floors, and Hudson River views. A private deck looks out on mature landscaping. $1,569,000. Aurora Tishelman and Carolyn Joy, Houlihan Lawrence, (914) 671-1757.

Haverford, Pennsylvania. This three-bedroom home is in the converted gardener's quarters of the 1920s Gates Estate. The ivy-covered attached house retains original hardwood floors, brick walls, and historic tiles.

Outside are a patio, lawn, and garden beds. Nearby is Merion Golf Club, a 1911 walking-only course. $359,999. Danielle Py-Salas, RE/MAX, (267) 288-8079.