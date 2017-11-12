ADVERTISEMENT

Durham Township, Pennsylvania. This four-bedroom Victorian Gothic was built in 1880 by a former millwork and moldings manufacturer. The house has 11-foot ceilings, double parlors, oversize windows, a gourmet kitchen with fireplace, and a master suite with spa tub.

Gallows Run Creek millrace flows through the 1.2-acre property and underneath the one-bedroom guesthouse. $695,000. Donald Pearson, Kurfiss/Sotheby's International Realty, (267) 614-0844.

Columbus, Ohio. Located in Victorian Village, a National Historic Place, this five-bedroom brick home dates back to 1879. The remodeled house has ornate woodwork and moldings, pocket doors, a marble-topped bar, a master suite with fireplace and built-ins, and an attached guest apartment.

Outside are gardens, canopy trees, and the original carriage house, converted to two apartments and a four-car garage. $1,495,000. Jeff Ruff, Vutech & Ruff/HER Realtors, (614) 255-0600.

Austin, Texas. This 1917 Victorian-style home underwent a two-year renovation completed in 2015. The house includes two kitchens, a game room with a bar, and a downstairs master suite, and offers lake and city views.

The quarter-acre property has a bocce ball court, a stone patio with pool and spa, and a one-bedroom pool house. $2,295,000. Eric Moreland, Moreland Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (512) 924-8442.

Wethersfield, Connecticut. The Silas W. Robbins House was built in 1873 in French Second Empire style. Currently run as a bed-and-breakfast, the mansion has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a 40-foot ballroom; among its notable details are the ornamental mantles and original millwork.

The 1.2-acre property abuts the historic village green and includes a recently constructed carriage house. $1,995,000. Joelle Bentley, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (203) 253-4730.

Chicago, Illinois. The seven-bedroom, 10,660-square-foot Victorian known as the Keith House is one of just five remaining mansions on the Prairie Avenue Historic District's South Prairie Avenue.

The house retains the original oak staircase, a floral-carved fireplace, parquet floors, and decorative molding. The property has a rear coach house with an apartment and views of the adjacent Chicago Women's Park and Gardens. $2,795,000. Robyn Lee Brooks and Keith Goad, Koenig Rubloff Realty Group, (312) 961-2639.

New Haven, Connecticut. The first woman physician in the area built this five-bedroom Victorian Gothic home in 1876. Chetstone displays many historic features, including original trim, built-in bookshelves, two marble fireplaces, double parlors with pocket doors, and working gas lamps and rope elevator.

Recent renovations added a gourmet kitchen, radiant floors, and a first-floor guest room. Outside are a wraparound covered porch and yard. $495,000. Tony Nuzzo, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 605-5231.