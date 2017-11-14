ADVERTISEMENT

Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Maine Greenyards in Auburn, Maine.

Say hello to New England's first "bud and breakfast," said Christopher Muther at The Boston Globe. A year after both Maine and Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, scattered ganjapreneurs are trying to repeat Colo­rado's success in building a pot tourism industry. The "very sweet" couple who run Maine Greenyards don't sell weed.

Rather, they lease suites in the eight-bedroom 1950s mansion, and their guests receive goodie bags containing a joint, two buds, and some cannabis cookies. I ate just one and spent my first night face down in bed.

Read more at The Boston Globe, or book a room at MaineGreenyards.com. Suites start at $199.