Seven-minute opinions

The strange serenity of Barack Obama

Scott Galupo
January 17, 2017
*Subscribe to The Week's podcasts on iTunes*

Read more on this story.

LATEST
PODCASTS
Listen
8:01
This Week I Learned

This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more

This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more
Listen
5:27
Seven-minute Opinions

The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning

The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning
Listen
9:07
This Week I Learned

This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more

This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more
Listen
3:51
Seven-minute Explainers

Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining

Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining
Listen
6:55
Seven-minute Opinions

America's parallel universes

America's parallel universes
Listen
10:39
This Week I Learned

This week I learned your brain doesn't know the difference between feeling high and feeling spiritual, and more

This week I learned your brain doesn't know the difference between feeling high and feeling spiritual, and more
Listen
6:59
Seven-minute Explainers

The curious life of urban Christmas tree sellers

The curious life of urban Christmas tree sellers
Listen
5:45
Seven-minute Opinions

America's grim bargain on guns

America's grim bargain on guns