Seven-minute opinions

Why it may be impossible to raise 'free range kids'

Michael Brendan Dougherty
January 24, 2017
*Subscribe to The Week's podcasts on iTunes*

Read more on this story.

LATEST
PODCASTS
Listen
4:24
Seven-minute Opinions

In defense of family dinner

In defense of family dinner
Listen
9:20
This Week I Learned

This week I learned cavemen brushed their teeth, and more

This week I learned cavemen brushed their teeth, and more
Listen
6:21
Seven-minute Opinions

How I learned to love maternity clothes

How I learned to love maternity clothes
Listen
8:01
This Week I Learned

This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more

This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more
Listen
5:34
Seven-minute Explainers

What Darth Vader sounded like on the Star Wars set

What Darth Vader sounded like on the Star Wars set
Listen
5:27
Seven-minute Opinions

The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning

The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning
Listen
9:07
This Week I Learned

This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more

This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more
Listen
3:51
Seven-minute Explainers

Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining

Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining